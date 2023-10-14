Ebonyi: 63 Jostles For 7 Town Union Positions In Ishiagu

No fewer than 63 persons are contesting for seven (7) positions in Ishiagu Community Development Union (ICDU) election today.

Chairman of the Ivo Local Government Area, Chief Emmanuel Ajah disclosed this to reporters at the election venue in Ishiagu in the area.

He listed the seven positions that the 63 aspirants are contesting to include; Chairman, Vice Chairman, Secretary, Assistant Secretary, Treasurer, Financial Secretary, Publicity Secretary and Auditor.

Ajah who described the election as a delegate election, disclosed that over 100 soldiers and policemen have been deployed to the area to ensure peaceful conduct of the election.

He noted that he has no candidate or interest in the election and will support those who will carry the day.

The Chairman stressed the need for peace and tranquility in the mineral-rich Ishiagu and commended the electoral committee set up for the conduct of the election for being transparent.

“We are fully prepared for this ICDU election. You can see, we have too much security on the ground, we have the DS$, we have the police, we have the immigration, we have soldiers, we have the Civil Defense

“We have over 100 soldiers and policemen all over the local government area. All we want is the peaceful conduct of the election.

“I don’t have any candidate in this election, we want our people to vote according to their conscience and I will support anybody that wins”, he stated.

Commissioner for Rural Development in the State, Chief Ikeuwa Omebe said the election was to ensure that Ishiagu remains peaceful and thanked delegates to the election who came from the far Northern part of the country to participate in the election.

He said the present administration in the state places the welfare of the people and peace as priorities and.

The Chairman of the electoral committee set up to conduct the election, Chief Ogbonnia Onu commended delegates to the election for their peaceful conduct.

The election is being observed by former President of the Senate, Anyim Pius Anyim, the member representing Ohaozara, Onicha and Ivo federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Nkemkanma Kama, a popular business mogul, Drne Gideon Osi, former Special Assistant to former FCT Minister, Chief Ajah Nwabueze who are all indigenes of Ishiagu.