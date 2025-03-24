Share

No fewer than 100 women from the Isinkwo Autonomous Community in Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi State staged a peaceful protest on Monday over alleged fraudulent activities by government officials involved in the ongoing land demarcation exercise between their community and their Abaomege neighbours.

The Ebonyi State Government, in its efforts to resolve the prolonged land dispute between Isinkwo and Abaomege communities, had commenced the demarcation of the disputed land as part of the terms of settlement outlined in the released government White Paper.

The protesting women stormed the Old Government House in Abakaliki in large numbers to register their grievances, carrying placards with inscriptions such as: “Governor Nwifuru, come to our aid!”, “Dr Ilang Donatus claims to have veto power to thwart the official gazette White Paper.”, “Government must use the approved White Paper and plan map for demarcation.” and “Hon. Ikechukwu Ogbofia, do not use government agenda to betray Isinkwo in favour of Abaomege.”

The protesters also marched to the Ebonyi State House of Assembly Complex in Nkaliki to present their complaints before the Lawmakers.

They accused the Chairman of Onicha Local Government, Ikechukwu Ogbofia, of allegedly colluding with the land demarcation committee to allocate Isinkwo land to his Abaomege community.

A spokesperson for the women, Fidelia Nworie, who also serves as the National President of the Women Wing of Isinkwo Community Development Union (ICDU), read an open letter addressed to Governor Francis Nwifuru.

The women alleged that the ongoing demarcation exercise was fundamentally flawed and could jeopardize the government’s peace-building efforts. “The demarcation is being executed without reference to the White Paper, which is the legal basis for the exercise, rendering it illegal,” Nworie said.

She also alleged that the survey map, a critical component of the White Paper, had been disregarded.

The women demanded that the survey map, as captured in the White Paper, be produced for both communities to eliminate doubts about the demarcation process and ensure transparency and compliance.

Reacting to the protest, the Chairman of Onicha Local Government Area, Ikechukwu Ogbofia, denied the allegations of interference in the demarcation process.

He appealed to the protesters to embrace peace, emphasizing that many lives and properties worth millions of naira had already been lost due to the prolonged dispute.

The Chairman assured the Women that the government would take all necessary steps to address their concerns.

