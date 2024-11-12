Ebony First Lady Vows To Fight Gender-Based Violence

Share

The wife of Ebonyi State Governor, Mrs Mary-Maudline Uzoamaka Nwifuru, has said she will continue to defend the girl child and fight Gender-Based Violence (GBV) in the state.

The First Lady made this known on Tuesday in Abakaliki when she led a road walk on Tuesday to mark the 2024 Ebonyi Women’s Day Celebration with the theme “Uplifting Women for Sustainable Development.”

She called on the people to report any form of abuse against the girl child, women, and children to her office for necessary action.

READ ALSO:

“I want to assure every member of Ebonyi State that we will continue to defend them, especially the girl child and our boy child.

“We are fighting against gender-based violence. Ebonyi women are against any form of maltreatment, be it in the home or anywhere.

“So, if you know someone who is going through any form of maltreatment, any form of abuse, don’t hesitate to call on us. We are mothers, and we are ready to fight against the abuses.

“We are ready to fight the perpetrators of these abuses and bring them to judgment.

“We have lawyers, and we are going to prosecute anyone who maltreats women, children, and girls,” she stated.

The First Lady implored women to value themselves in society by making something of themselves.

Share

Please follow and like us: