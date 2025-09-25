Eboma: EMOSIM Has Made Telecommunication Cheaper For Global Travellers

Jimmy Eboma, Founder/Chairman, EMOSIM, a mobile electronic SIM package, in this interaction with journalists, speaks on the effectiveness of the homegrown telecommunication facility and its positive impact on the naira, Sunday Ojeme reports

What prompted you into the electronic SIM business?

I travelled to get a puppy. I love dogs. So in loving dogs I could travel anywhere to get it. So on getting to Ukraine, I realised I needed to to call first. People should know you have landed and that you are back safely. Then I went towards a little kiosk.

Then the lady I met there said no no no, she couldn’t speak English. So we spent another five or 10 minutes trying to understand each other. Then she now said I needed a taxi to take me to where I would get a SIM. We now got there, lo and behold, there was no queue. But you would have to walk through some stores, pass people you would not want to talk to. So we got there. We tried to get the SIM.

This was way back before the war started. He now said before you get it we need your ID, your house address, father’s median name. I said I will be here for just a week. I got angry and I left. I asked myself is this what we blacks face. There is a sense of seeing you and trying to position you.

Everywhere in the world they position you with your skin colour first, then they now put you in another segment before they can trust you. I left there, so what came to my mind was..my people..Nigetians. This is what we are faced with every time.

So what was the next step?

Then I told myself, we need to stop this. Thanks to the Obasanjo regime that made the GSM working, then there was VAS (Value Added Service). Thanks to the Federal Government as well. They gave us that platform. So we acquired a VAS licence.

We were already doing our VAS services. Then we were looking for opportunities. Apart from opportunity, we were looking for a good technical partner in the sense that understands what it is to operate a global service, be it a local service or international service. Then out of the blues, which was like a miracle, Dambata came in and said we are offering MVNO. I remembered when he came in for the launch I asked him what gave him the foresight.

This guy just came in and said MVNO. It was shocking. I looked at it and it was not because he had seen it worked somewhere, but he had this vision like…’let’s take Nigeria out of the four major networks.

How was the licensing process?

We applied, crossed the hurdles, got the licence. Forty eight people applied, then the process started. Getting the licence is one thing then the next thing is setting up. And they said before you even start this thing it is important to have a technical partner. Then who are the technical partners to be brought into the scene? First for me affordability.

I am for affordability to be able to compete with international standard. It is not just about competition but to have a good service. Nigerians pay a lot for good service, at the end of the day we do not get that service. They start very well but before you know it the service becomes saturated and there are issues here and there.

How did you eventually get a technical partner?

Eventually we got TATA. They started profiling me. They did a background check then we scaled through. They told us about the technical things. TATA gave us that green light. Then we started. We were the first MVNO outbound calls out of Nigeria. That was how we had the launch on May 28. Taking a look at it, we did this thing not because we were after the monetary gains, we just wanted a service where Nigerians can travel anywhere in the world and be able to make calls.

Before your emergence what was the eSIM adoption like in Nigeria?

Prior to this time, the big operators never saw the importance of the eSim. ESIM is basically that electronic

service that comes with your phone that we have not been able to harness. That means the African man travelling to Sokoto and his SIM gets stolen, he doesn’t need to look for a kiosk and looking for how to get a physical SIM. Once he accesses his email, the SIM is back. That’s number one.

We needed to bring Nigeria to that level, let’s be the starters of things that people in other African countries are finding difficult to do because I know we Nigerians are actually savvy because we are able to adapt and accept thing and move with it. We started pushing about how you can get the eSIM then our campaign started. Once you want to travel all you have to do is just to scan the QR code and it’s activated.

Since it is a global SIM that can be used in any part of the world, is it possible to activate by paying in naira?

We are the only company that started accepting naira. For telecoms they do not accept naira. Paystack accepts naira but they never accepted naira for things like this because it is an international network. I remember when we were discussing with the panel, they asked me, do you know how you stopped the naira from bleeding.

That touched me a lot because I knew we were going to solve some technical problems like needing a dollar card to buy this. Even if it’s not EMOSIM, if you get anywhere you need to get your international card to do it first. We came up with accepting naira.

So it means the local man from my tribe that goes to China to buy things, all he needs to do is that with his local Wema Bank card, UBA card he can just insert the numbers in it and he is good to go. We started that first, which people found to be very strange.

I remember when we were in Vienna with my colleagues, they looked at us and they said ‘are you from Nigeria?’ To me, I am proud to say yes, proud to say yes because we’ve done things that even the government needs to acknowledge. These are young Nigerians that have taken us to this level. The other day I was reading a newspaper article written by one of your colleagues and I never saw EMOSIM as a footprint, and I felt bad, not because he or she did it on purpose but because we have not done a good job to show what we have done.

What do you think the government should do to fully encourage this initiative and ward off predators who pretend as foreign investors?

Now we need the government’s attention because this is a thing to be proud of when wherever you are travelling to you can say I am using a Nigrian thing and my Nigerian naira is accepted here. We started the process then out of the blues we ended up seeing an advert from one of the biggest telcos and the advert was directed back to Nigeria, to say Nigerians can actually start buying from them.

So I called my team to do a cost analysis of what these guys that say they are big are selling for Africans with what we are offering. We did the analysis. I knew that we were the cheapest and the most credible. We came out with the analysis and low and behold, even with the mighty names we still came out $1 cheaper than those big companies.

So the reason I said we need more of this is to have a sense of belonging, a sense of belonging to Nigrians, to my colleagues. We are Nigerians. We are here to stay and the government should look at us and also support young techs like us, young techs that have been able to say there is outbound calls from Lagos to the world.

Government should say these guys are from my country, take ownership of EMOSIN and say let us use it. EMOSIM is a Nigerian thing that is doing very well globally.

For now, what is the network coverage like?

With a single tap, users gain instant access to global networks across 190 countries with 600 connectivity partners, offering a seamless, borderless experience. No swaps. No shocks. No borders Beyond individual travelers, EMOSIM aims to empower a broader ecosystem: Travelers seeking affordable and consistent connectivity.

Businesses require frictionless communication across continents. Families bridging distances with effortless calls, messages, and data. This is Africa’s time. While others see barriers, we see blueprints. While others talk of limitations, we build solutions.