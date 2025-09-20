Ebola Scare In Abuja, Fake News, Says FCTA

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has allayed fears, saying the news purporting that Ebola disease resurfaced in Abuja was fake news and should be ignored.

The Mandate Secretary of the FCT Health Secretariat, Dr Dolapo Fasawe, who briefed newsmen on Friday, said there was no suspected outbreak of Ebola disease in Abuja.

Fasawe disclosed that the suspected case of Ebola virus disease, which gave rise to the rumours, actually tested negative for both Ebola and Marburg diseases.

The Mandate Secretary warned that residents should desist from spreading unverified rumours capable of creating panic and raising public safety concerns.

According to her, “ the suspected case involved an individual, identified as ‘Patient X’ in the FCT, for reasons of confidentiality, who had a travel history from Rwanda, which borders the Democratic Republic of Congo, where Ebola has been confirmed”.

She said, “This is not the first suspected case we have had this year, but due to an effective and efficient surveillance system put in place by this administration, we have been able to follow protocols better than other states”,

She, however, noted that “ FCT Health Secretariat is working closely with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to secure all borders, particularly the air border, to ensure more vigilance for individuals arriving from countries with confirmed epidemics”.