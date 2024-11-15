Ebiseeni Remains Our Candidate – Ondo LP

Share

The Labour Party (LP) Campaign Organisation yesterday insisted that its candidate for Saturday’s Ondo State governorship election Sola Ebiseeni was not sacked by the Court of Appeal.

The Director of Legal Services Ojo Leramo said there was no litigation over Ebiseeni’s candidacy to warrant his being sacked. Ebiseeni said he remains the LP’s candidate for the election, insisting that no court order invalided his candidacy.

The Court of Appeal Abuja was said to have disqualified Ebiseeni as the LP’s candidate for the election. However, Leramo said the suit being referred to did not at any time bar Ebiseeni from contesting the election.

He said it was a joiner filed by the party’s legal adviser that was adjudicated on. He said: “The Motion did not challenge nor in any way deny the validity of the candidacy of Ebiseeni and Awude.

In any case, the court was informed without denial that the processes of the nomination of the said candidates were presided over by Julius Abure, Ayo Olorunfemi, Kehinde Edun, and all members of the Abure National Working Committee.”

