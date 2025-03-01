Ebira People Backs Natasha Amid Sexual Harassment Allegation

Share

Amid the ongoing drama in the 10th Senate, the Ebira Peoples Association (EPA) declared its full support for Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing the Kogi Central Senatorial District, while calling on the Upper Chamber of the National Assembly to prevent acts of intimidation and harassment within the legislative chamber.

In a statement issued by the EPA President General, Dr Oyibo Godwin, the association condemned recent developments in the Senate, including Senator Natasha’s removal as Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Local Content and her sudden displacement from her designated seat.

He described these actions as punitive and politically motivated, sparking widespread reactions across social and conventional media.

“We have followed the events in the Senate closely, from the infamous ‘nightclub’ remark to Senator Natasha’s committee removal and seat reassignment. These actions appear to be targeted and unjustified,” the statement read.

The association emphasized that while it initially refrained from commenting, it had trusted the Senate to resolve internal matters with fairness and uphold the rights and dignity of all senators, irrespective of their gender, ethnicity, or political affiliation.

However, the EPA expressed concern over the involvement of certain tribal organizations in the dispute, stating that their interference has prompted a response from the people of Kogi Central.

“We are closely monitoring every action, statement, and development before the Senate Ethics and Privileges Committee sitting. We are taking note of everything and will respond at the appropriate time,” the statement added.

Reaffirming their confidence in Senator Natasha’s representation, the EPA insisted that she has performed excellently in her legislative duties and must not be subjected to persecution for any reason.

