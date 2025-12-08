EBID Strengthens Commitment With Regional Office In Abidjan

The ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development (EBID) has marked a historic milestone with the official inauguration of its first Regional Representative Office in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, to bring its operations closer to its Member States and key stakeholders.

The establishment of this Regional Office, which follows an agreement signed on May 12, 2025, between EBID and the Government of Côte d’Ivoire, underscores EBID’s unwavering commitment to fostering socio-economic development across the ECOWAS sub-region.

In her opening address, Honourable Nialé Kaba, Minister for Economy, Planning and Development of the Republic of Cote d’Ivoire, and also Governor of EBID, lauded the initiative of the establishment of the office, stating, “This marks a significant step forward in the implementation of the vision of our regional development institution, and on behalf of the Government of the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire, I would like to express our satisfaction and our full willingness to support the bank.”

She emphasised that the office would act as “a strategic partner, a place for exchange and coordination and a bridge between the bank, member states, the private sector and civil society.”

Dr George Agyekum Donkor, President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of EBID, expressed the bank’s deepest appreciation to the President of the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire, His Excellency Alassane Dramane Ouattara, and his government for the support extended to the bank in the establishment of the regional office, and also emphasised the strategic importance of the initiative.

He said: “This is not a mere administrative extension, but a transformative platform for deeper cooperation. From Abidjan, we intend to work hand-in- hand with governments, the private sector, and development stakeholders to accelerate impactful projects, unlock investment opportunities, and strengthen the fabric of regional integration”.

The Chairman of the Board of Governors of EBID, Dr Cassiel Ato Baah Forson, and also the Minister for Finance of the Republic of Ghana, emphasised the importance of the regional office.

“Today marks a significant milestone in the Bank’s ongoing commitment to deepen its presence across our Community and to align even more closely with the development priorities of our Member States”, he stated.

He highlighted that this decentralised model aligns with global best practices, demonstrating EBID’s dedication to “building stronger partnerships, accelerating project delivery, and enhancing the effectiveness of its interventions throughout the region.”