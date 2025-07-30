EBID President Bags CEO Of The Year Award

The President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development (EBID), Dr George Agyekum Donkor, has been recognised as the 2025 CEO of the Year – Africa / CEO of CEOs by the Ghana CEO Vision and Awards.

According to a press release: “It is worth noting that the President of EBID was previously honoured by the organisation as the 2023 CEO of the Year- Africa, and the award was conferred by the then Vice-President of Ghana, His Excellency Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

“This year, the Ghana CEO Vision and Awards acknowledge the continued contributions of Dr Donkor to the development of the African continent through resultdriven strategic leadership.”

The statement further said: “Under his leadership, the Bank has reached new heights, with achievements such as obtaining upgraded credit ratings by Moody’s and Fitch, securing Green Climate Fund accreditation and becoming the first financial institution to list a Green, Social and Sustainable Bond Listing on the BRVM Regional Stock Exchange.

“This has paved the way for several institutional awards, including, most recently, winning the Financial Institution of the Year 2024 at the Africa Sustainability Awards.

“At the personal level, Dr Donkor has distinguished himself as an influential figure in the development sector, driving partnerships that promote impactful investments all across West Africa to build industries that respond to the needs of the people and create opportunities for socioeconomic mobility.”