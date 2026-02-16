EBID Named Headline Sponsor For London 2026 Edition Of ‘Women Of Valour’

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Bank for Investment and Development (EBID) has been named as the headline sponsor for the “Women of Valour London 2026.” The event, organised by the women’s leadership and storytelling platform, Women of Valour (WoV), is scheduled for March 7, 2026.

According to a press release, as headline sponsor, EBID will be instrumental in supporting the platform and amplifying conversations centred on courage, development, and the pursuit of fearlessness, which is the official theme of Women of Valour London 2026.

“Women of Valour is an annual flagship event held in celebration of International Women’s Day, spotlighting women whose stories of courage, resilience, and leadership inspire change across generations.

Since its inception, the platform has grown from its origins in Accra to international stages, convening influential voices from media, business, public service, and civil society,” the statement said.

Speaking on the partnership, founder Nana Aba Anamoah noted that EBID’s headline sponsorship reflects a shared commitment to longterm impact.

“Women of Valour was created to honour courage and amplify the voices that shape our societies. EBID’s support goes beyond sponsorship. It represents a belief in women as drivers of development and progress, both on the continent and throughout the diaspora.”

Dr. George Donkor, President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of EBID, reaffirmed the Bank’s dedication to gender inclusion and development-focused partnerships.

He said: “At EBID, we believe that empowering women is fundamental to sustainable development. Our partnership with Women of Valour is especially key in the current context as we prepare to obtain certification for the Gender Equality Seal for Public Institutions.”