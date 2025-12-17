EBID, Global Green Growth Institute Seal $600,000 Seed Funding Agreement

The ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development (EBID), through its Regional Fund for Agriculture and Food (RFAF), has signed a $600,000 Seed Funding Agreement with the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI).

According to a statement, the partnership provides a significant boost to the West African Initiative for Climate-Smart Agriculture (WAICSA) project, marking a decisive step in regional efforts to expand climate-resilient agricultural value chains across the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

The statement said that the signing ceremony, which held at EBID Headquarters in Lomé, Togolese Republic, reaffirmed the collaborative partnership between both institutions in support of sustainable agricultural transformation.

The Seed Fund will play a catalytic role in expanding technical assistance and facilitating resource mobilisation for WAICSA.

It will also establish a support system for financial institutions, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), and agribusinesses, empowering them with the tools and capacity needed to build resilience against climate change impacts and contribute to adaptation and mitigation efforts.

During the ceremony, the President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of EBID, Dr. George Donkor, highlighted the collaboration’s transformative potential, emphasising that climate-smart agriculture remains central to the Bank’s mandate of fostering sustainable, inclusive, and climateresilient development across West Africa.

He noted that WAICSA, implemented under the RFAF’s Climate Change Response Operational Area, is a flagship intervention designed to enhance regional food security, promote green investments, and unlock new economic opportunities for millions of smallholder farmers and agribusinesses.

The GGGI delegation, led by the Regional Director for Africa Ms. Katerina Syngellakis, commended the leadership of EBID in advancing climate action across the subregion and reaffirmed GGGI’s commitment to accelerating green investment initiatives in West Africa.

The agreement solidifies EBID and GGGI’s shared vision of championing climate-smart agriculture as an indispensable foundation for food security and economic resilience in the ECOWAS subregion.