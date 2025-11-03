EBID Extends $10m Facility To Sierra Leone’s Vista Bank

The President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development (EBID), Dr George Donkor, has signed a $10 million facility loan agreement with Vista Bank Sierra Leone to enable the lender expand its lending to Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) and corporate clients and also support women and young entrepreneurs in the country, according to a press release.

Speaking at the signing, Dr Donkor, the statement said, underscored the central role that SMEs play in driving regional resilience and competitiveness.

He emphasised that supporting a vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem, particularly in productive sectors such as agriculture and agribusiness, is critical to enhancing food security, building local industries and advancing regional value addition.

“By channelling longterm, affordable financing to the real economy, EBID and Vista Bank Sierra Leone are equipping businesses with the resources they need to scale up operations, expand into regional markets, and improve livelihoods”, Dr Donkor stated.

Also speaking at the event, Mr Pa Ousman Njie, Managing Director for Vista Bank Sierra Leone, reaffirmed the Bank’s readiness to efficiently deploy the facility to maximise development impact. He stated that with prudent credit allocation, robust risk management, and a focus on high-potential sectors, Vista Bank Sierra Leone aims to empower local value creation, broaden financial inclusion, and stimulate impactful economic activity.