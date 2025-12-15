New Telegraph

December 15, 2025
EBID, Colombia Sign Cooperation Agreement

The ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development (EBID) has entered into a new partnership with Colombia in a move to strengthen economic ties between West Africa and Latin America.

According to a press release, the two sides signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Lomé during a visit by Colombian Vice President Francia Elena Márquez Mina to the bank’s headquarters.

The agreement provides for the development of an operational cooperation framework to formalise collaboration between EBID and Colombian authorities.

It further said that the framework is intended to support joint projects, facilitate knowledgesharing and mobilise financial resources for priority sectors.

These include high-value agribusiness, with an emphasis on climate resilience, and information and communication technologies, which are viewed as key drivers of inclusive growth.

