EBID, ASKY Airlines, Plan International Partner To Celebrate IWD 2026

The ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development (EBID), in partnership with ASKY Airlines and Plan International Togo, successfully hosted the “Girls in Aviation Day” initiative at the Gnassingbé Eyadéma International Airport in Lomé, recently, in commemoration of International Women’s Day (IWD) 2026.

According to a press release, the event offered twenty girls, a meaningful and immersive learning experience aimed at increasing their exposure to professional opportunities in aviation, aerospace, and other science and technology fields.

The statement said: “This joint initiative reaffirmed the partners’ commitment to gender inclusion, youth empowerment, and expanding girls’ access to emerging career paths in underrepresented sectors.

Through tours, interactive sessions, and hands‑on activities, the girls gained firsthand insight into airport operations, from terminal and baggage systems to cockpit procedures and air traffic control.”

Speaking on behalf of EBID, Mr. Hughes Goa, Director of Private Sector Operations, highlighted the importance of investing in young women to build a more resilient and inclusive workforce in the ECOWAS region.

He reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to empowering girls through education, mentorship, and career exposure as part of its people‑centered development mandate.

The initiative also supports EBID’s upcoming adoption of the “Gender Equality for Public Institutions” Seal in partnership with UNDP and the ECOWAS Commission.