EBID Approves $101m For Key Infrastructure Projects

The ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development (EBID) has approved over $101 million in funding for critical infrastructure and projects in Sierra Leone and Guinea.

According to a statement, the approvals, made during the Bank’s 94th Board Session, exemplify how regional development institutions are advancing global priorities, from clean energy transition to digital governance, through targeted, high-impact investments.

Chairing the session, the President and Chairman of the Board of Directors, Dr George Donkor, underscored the broader significance of the commitments. “These investments are more than regional undertakings; they are actionable blueprints for achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals,” stated Dr. Donkor.

“By modernising energy grids and institutionalising data-driven governance, we are empowering West African nations and also contributing to the global efforts to build resilient, inclusive, and sustainable economies,” he added.

The EBID noted in the statement that the approved projects are designed as models of partnership and innovation with relevance beyond West Africa. “EBID’s financing is strategically aligned with key United Nations Sustainable Development Goals with the aim of translating regional action into tangible progress.

It directly advances SDG 7 by strengthening and modernis-ing clean energy transmission, while simultaneously supporting SDGs 8 and 9 through the catalytic effect of industrial activity and resilient infrastructure on economic growth.

Furthermore, the co-financing model and institutional capacity-building exemplify a core commitment to SDG 17, underscoring the power of partnerships to achieve these universal objectives,” the statement added. New Telegraph reports that the EBID is the Development Finance Institution of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).