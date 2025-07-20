Ebewele Puts ‘Sainte’ Luxury Streetwear On Catwalk

Nigeria’s Menswear brand, Ebewele Brown, recently unveiled the brand’s upscale casual and diffusion fashion line for the young at heart and upwardly mobile, called ‘Sainte’.

The catwalk showcase, which took place at Ebewele Brown Flagship Store, Lekki, was all about luxury urban streetwear.

Featuring premium T-shirts, relaxed pants, A, carry-ons, and accessories, Sainte captures global streetwear luxury infused with African soul—produced to international standards and finished to perfection.

At the heart of Ebewele Brown lies a commitment to clean lines, consistent quality, and service-driven value. Every garment is a statement of identity, a celebration of heritage, and a mark of refined taste. With more than a decade of creative excellence, the brand continues to amplify the best of Nigerian culture to the global fashion stage, boldly positioning itself as a future global luxury powerhouse.

Ebewele Brown is founded by a Fashion designer, a Visionary and an entrepreneur, Osereme Ebewele Brown, who recently celebrated over a decade of style, growth and Legacy.

He is making waves across Africa’s fashion scene with his eponymous brand Ebewele Brown, a luxury fashion and lifestyle house founded in 2012 and now recognised for redefining modern African elegance.

Born in Edo State, Osereme’s journey to success is one marked by resilience, reinvention, and cultural pride. From a difficult academic expulsion to co-founding and exiting the early stages of Africana Couture, Osereme charted a bold solo path that led to the creation of Ebewele Brown — a brand named in honour of his late father and built on a personal vow not to fail.

“When I named the brand after my father, it wasn’t just about legacy — it was about accountability,” says Brown. “I knew I had to build something that would stand tall like the man it was named after.”

The brand operates through two distinctive fashion lines, each tailored to meet specific lifestyle and sartorial needs:

1. Ebewele Brown (Signature Line) –

An ultra-luxury, made-to-measure line crafted exclusively for men of distinction. Every outfit is one-of-a-kind, built around the client’s unique taste, using the finest fabrics and rare accessories sourced globally. This is the brand’s most prestigious expression of personal style, where excellence meets exclusivity.

2. OLDWYN – A supremely stylish ready-to-wear collection designed for the modern man, who desires elegance on the go. With over 100 sophisticated styles always in rotation, this line blends tradition and modernity, allowing clients to walk in, select, and walk out ready for any high-end occasion—no compromise on quality or creativity.