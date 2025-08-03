Ebewele Brown: Nigerian Designers’re Real Makers Of Luxury Fashion

Osereme Emmanuel Ebele is the CEO of Luxury and lifestyle fashion brand, Ebewele Brown. The brand was named in honour of his late father, Francis Ebewele Brown – a legendary Nigerian sportsman turned politician. Brown has not only designed remarkable fashion pieces, he built a legacy that now walks the corridors of power, culture, with global ambition. In this interview with IFEOMA ONONYE, the Edo State-born designer shares his struggle for survival helped him build a multi-million Naira brand

How did the fashion brand start?

My friend and I started off in 2010 unofficially. His name is Charles. So, our first brand used to be called Africana Couture. I started Africana Couture and I met Charles and we started doing it together. But we’re still very young people with different mindset. We were between the ages of 20 or 21 years old. At some point, we had two different visions. I wanted to do something very differently and quietly and I understood how to build a brand without putting myself in front of it.

He understood branding from another angle. So, at some point in 2014, we split and he went on being Africana Couture and I went on being me. I didn’t have a label at all from 2014 to 2018. I was just engrossed in just making good clothing, artistic work and sell.

And I remember the first time I travelled to Dubai, there was a fabric I saw, I loved it so well and we didn’t have a label. So, I always cut a piece of that fabric and attach it to every cloth I made. So, that was the identity we had back then. And it lasted me for like three years because I think I got it about 40 yards of the fabric. And you know, taking out a tiny fraction of it, it lasted me for a very long time.

The ideology of Ebele Brown itself came into existence in 2018. And that happened when I met with the then Minister of Power.

And he was like, “How do you make so many fine things and you don’t have like a name?” So, he made me agree in his presence that day that I must have a brand name. Just to escape this one, I’ll call it a Ebewele Brown. It was on my way home I actually thought about it that I know I had like a rough time growing up with my dad and courtesy of me being a stubborn child. So, I felt I could use this one thing that I have chosen to do with my life to honour him.

So, Ebewele Brown is actually not my name. It’s my dad’s. It’s a business that was borne out of pure gratitude. I mean, 2018 created the name and here we are today. The Lagos office was opened last year, December 22nd.

Did you start in Lagos or in Abuja?

No, right from time, I’ve always been in Abuja from inception. I was already used to Lagos because I schooled in Babcock. So, I was already used to the Lagos culture. In short, I knew that first before settling in Abuja. The reason why we settled in Abuja was that we make traditional attire and that’s what they wear everywhere in Abuja and that was our core.

I was like, ‘You know, why don’t we stay here where we evidently can see the business?’ So, we felt we were going to stay in Abuja for maybe a year or two, make grounds and come back to Lagos, but time passed so fast. And it was over 12 years before we started thinking of coming into the Lagos market. Luckily enough, we’re already popular in Lagos market; courtesy of social media.

So, coming here really made us happy and made many people we have been servicing over the years that are here equally very happy.

What category of people would you call your client?

We cater to a lot of people but commonly the elite class. I started making clothes as a bespoke tailor. So, there was need to always meet with people and they want their clothes to be in specific way. So that’s our foundation. So, that’s what built my entire clientele. You know, again in Abuja, I would say the elite because the way Abuja is structured too. You know, most of the people are either government officials, office holders, politicians.

I mean it’s like the people that define whatever the society’s fashion scene is, you know, because generically, we look at these people. It is so amazing how people never understand that the President of the country determines how subconsciously we dress. Take a look at when Goodluck Jonathan was in office, everybody wore a hat. It was a symbol of identification. People wanted to blend in

And then Former President Buhari made it very easy for my brand because Ebewele Brown, is seen as the Kaftan King. Kaftan was what Buhari wore at that time in office. So, I mean we were in business throughout his tenure. And now it’s President Tinubu. And he’s equally doing very well better than before he became president. So, I mean, I think those were my two observations, so far as clients is concerned.

You had it rough with your late dad. The question is since he passed in 2021, would you say you miss him and what do you miss about him?

I didn’t have the opportunity to be very close to him. It only took death for me to understand his value. I didn’t particularly miss him as much then but I will say I miss him a lot now.

Everywhere I go and I introduce myself, people who know my dad say, ‘that’s not you’; that’s your father. I’m like it’s just I’m commonly called Brown, so it’s just easy when I say Osereme. People don’t know how to pronounce that. So, i just go with Brown. So, I miss him a lot now.

What necessitated the idea to have a garment factory in Abuja and what aim do you intend to achieve with the opening of the garment factory?

So, I’ve always had a factory. Like you know, I don’t sew myself. So, I always have to work with artisans, tailors and people that are in the backend. So, from the jump, I’ve always had a factory. Whether, it’s what it is now or when we were in the 20-foot container, it has always been a factory.

When people come to me and say they want to make colthes in bulk, we started thinking of a bigger factory. I need a back-end where I make the clothes and supervise myself. We travel a lot abroad and we’ve seen that there are factories that are actually doing the things we want to do abroad.

And you know, we’ve made Kaftans for the longest time. Kaftans are very complicated, not easy to make. You can’t compare making a Kaftan to making a shirt. You know we go abroad to try to buy shirts from these factories and come make it. So, we tried it one time with our own local tailor and I found out that the t-shirts we could make were better than the t-shirts that we were bringing in. But when the Chinese people are trying to make it, they make bulk production. So, there must be this error here or there.

But our people are already used to treating each garment with care. That’s the advantage mentally our own artisans have. They don’t have that mentality yet or oh they are going to make 2,000 garments of the same texture of the same fabric. So, let them find you new ways to make it easier. Give them 2,000 clothes, the mindset is make it one by one. So automatically, our quality as at today is still better than that of the Chinese factory.

But we can’t have the conversation of scale up. You know, if you take us one day to make let’s say 20 t-shirts. In that same one day, the Chinese factory make at exaggeration same quality if they really want to put their mind to it, they will do a thousand.

The factory, which started small now caters to the needs of the brand and also other brands not related to or affiliated with Ebewele Brown. The Ebewele Brown brand and the Abuja Garment Factory both employ about 100 highly professional staff members.

Are you getting support from banks like

this Bank of Industry?

No, in Nigeria, that never happens.

You coming from Edo and you want to keep the name, are you planning on setting up a fashion company like this in Edo State?

At the moment, it’s not in schedule at all and the reason is because I’m not a tailor. I am a designer. Artisans that really propel our businesses are not just in every state. My state and those states, there are skilled men but those skills are not particularly for tailoring. But in the North, this is what they do. You know, we have more northern artisans that are making clothes by themselves.

You mentioned studying in Babcock University. What impacts did this have on your your business or your education?

Studying in Babcock is one of the best things I think my parents actually did for me. Because the kinds of friends and people I met in school connected me to people that patronised my business from the start. I sat in class with children of prominent personalities. I can tell you my educational background influenced my business. Coming from Benin, I wasn’t that much of a very polished person. But I mean going to school in Lagos helped me a lot. Yeah, we can be the worst lot of people but immediately we see the opportunity to step up, we step up.

How do you rate a perfectly designed piece of clothing?

Cleanliness – It has always been and remains our selling point at Ebewele Brown. A perfectly designed piece starts with a clean fabric, the clean cutting, clean tailoring, clean designing, and clean finishing.

What has been the toughest decision you ever had to take?

That will be closing my retail shop in Abuja. I set it up thinking it could run independently but it needed me there all the time and I am a factory person. I don’t have any business being in the kitchen all the time. So, I had to close it.

Who is your mentor in all of these?

For the longest time, I didn’t understand the ideology of having a mentor because I didn’t have anybody to really talk to. But lately, I will say a certain guy called Kola Adesina.

I worked with him on a very personal level and that makes me have one person to talk to, to let off steam. Kola owns chains of businesses and he is always calm.

I always ask him every time, how do you do it? I work with artisans and I know how crazy I get when things are not going how I want it some times. I mean, Kola works with businesses and people with coast a thousand times bigger than mine and it amazes me how he’s always very calm. He just told me there are some certain things that come with age.

He said when you’ve made the wrong decisions and lots of right decisions, so at some point, he said, “You don’t feel the need to yell or scream.” He said, “He sometimes loses it, but he just makes sure he disciplines himself with standard where I can now admire that part of him..

When did you develop love for designing clothes?

It didn’t start out of love for clothes. It started out of desire to survive. I got kicked out of school at some point in my life. I got a girl pregnant at some point. My dad told me to get out of his house at some point. So, it was a case of survival and not a case of, ‘I wanted to be a designer or become a tailor.’ In 2011, in the evening when my child was born was the same time I voiced ‘Africana Couture ‘ . I knew I needed to step up and take care of the baby. At that time, my late dad was having a downside in politics and financially, that was not a good time for the family. And as if God was giving me a second chance, it worked.

In your opinion would you describe Nigerian men as fashionable?

A man that is aware of how he looks, is a fashionable man. A man that has confidence. He may wear it wrong, but he is wearing it boldly. To me, that’s being fashionable.

You mentioned earlier that working with artisans makes you want to scream sometimes and it is not that easy working with them. Is that part of the challenges you face?

You can’t take away screaming from the process. You are working with people that have their own emotions. So, when we all have this complaint about artisans, and say they do disappoint, I mean might be their emotions at play at times. So, when they come to the office, I just talk with them differently and that’s, you know, there’s no particular formula for working with them. You just have to be a proper human being most times to understand them as well.

If you don’t like the business, you can’t work with artisans. Again, if you are doing it because it’s just a business without passion, you will burn out. So, the hardest challenge is same thing you face too. That’s regular in discipline. You know, when people come to us, I give them my word on when we can deliver because I have taken my time to study the people I work with and how fast they work. Remember, I said I don’t sew. I still have to depend on them.

They are like the backbone of the business. Forget the glam, forget. We’ve made mistakes where I’ve had like 80 per cent of my tailors walk out. I can tell you for for a fact it wasn’t a stroll in the park.

So, getting good hands is not particularly easy.

So, when you get them, you must treat them properly. Some people have called me to come to their factory and I asked them, okay, ‘how much do you even pay the artisans in the first place?’ I am like people should not do better than that. You know, because you can’t pay somebody something worth for one hour and expecting to sell the cloth for one million. Even God is not going to make it happen. So, try and make sure you are fair.

I’m not that good at talking to people. But that’s the only secret. You have to talk to them and talk to them properly. You have to be in awareness that artisans are human beings too.

Do you think that fashion in Nigeria is completing effectively when it comes to global standards?

I mean we are the ones that are actually make luxury goods. Yeah, we are the ones that actually make luxury goods. The reason why you have not seen Nigerian designers go to the UK or Paris to run the store is because everything we do here is still made by hand. You know, what that means in international market? Forget the class of craft. Like what I’m wearing. We made the shirt. Then, you have to take a lighter and burn each stone. There’s no machine that is doing all of these one by one, you know? That’s why some people will ask me why don’t we start making the shirts in bigger quantity? I think about the time.

It’s not the shirt I’m thinking, it’s the time we put in making one.

Most of these clothes from China , it’s mass production.