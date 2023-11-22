Ebereneyin, Khalil, Igho, Others Emerge Winners At 3rd AGCare Charity Golf Tournament

Vivian Ebereneyin, Ishmael J. Khalil, Ugbegu Igho, Henrietta Egbai, and Iweke Peter Udoka have all emerged winners in different categories at the AGCare Foundation’s third annual Charity Golf Tournament.

According to the founder of AGCare Foundation, Chukwuka Monye, the tournament, themed, “Know and Act on Your Family Health History,” focused on enlightening the public on the importance of knowing their family health history and taking active steps to improve them.

The tournament held on Saturday, November 18, 2023, at the Ibori Golf and Country Club, Asaba, Delta State, had a medical team from the AGCare Specialist Clinic, Asaba, which conducted free medical tests for guests and participants and counseled them on how to improve and optimize their health.

The Foundation hosted close to 100 players at an awards lunch and gave out medals and prizes to winners across various categories. Some of the winners were Ebereneyin for Best Net Ladies, Khalil for Best Net Men, Igho for Best Gross Ladies, Egbai for Vet Ladies, and Udoka for Super Vet Men.

Speaking to reporters at the tournament, Monye said: “The aim of this year’s programme is to raise awareness on family health history. The turnout was very impressive, and the feedback from the medical team showed that most people took advantage of the free checks to get tested.”

He also stated that the Foundation would be investing more in health and wellness in the region, providing quality and accessible care to all.

The tournament was sponsored by well-meaning individuals and organizations, such as AGCare Specialist Clinic, Landvext, Viorel Water, and CIUCI.