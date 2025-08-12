Eberechi To Join Tottenham, Seeks Champions League Triumph

England and Crystal Palace midfielder Eberechi Eze has reportedly set his sights on a move to Tottenham Hotspur, motivated by the chance to play Champions League football after Spurs’ recent Europa League victory.

According to a post by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano on X on Tuesday, Eze has informed Palace of his ambition to join Tottenham.

The move now hinges on negotiations between the two clubs, with Spurs said to be actively pursuing the deal.

Eze, who netted 14 goals and registered 11 assists in 43 appearances during the 2024–25 campaign, has emerged as Tottenham’s top candidate to fill the creative void.

READ ALSO

With his £68 million release clause having expired on August 8, 2025, the transfer now depends on direct negotiations between the two clubs, with Crystal Palace expected to seek a fee in the region of £60 million plus add-ons.

Eze is reportedly receptive to a move to Tottenham, with insiders saying he is “keen” on the transfer. Arsenal are also contenders, though the player once described joining the Gunners—who released him at 13—as a “dream.”

The North London rivals’ chase, however, tilts in Spurs’ favour, as Arsenal would first need to raise funds—likely through the sale of Leandro Trossard—before making a serious bid.