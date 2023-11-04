Ebere Nwizu Makes Huge Comeback In The Cinemas

Nollywood actress Ebere Nwizu is mak- ing a huge comeback into the movie circles with a feature in two cinema movies; Praise Party and MINÈÈ. The script interpreter shared her experience working on both sets and career secrets.

She said: “I’ve been busy lately filmmaking, travelling, creating contents and the likes. In fact, I’m currently on press tour promoting 2 movies PRAISE PARTY and MINÈÈ scheduled to release this November 2023 in the Cinemas.

Both movies were hard and intense to make from the actor’s point of view and I trust cinema goers and lovers of nollywood would enjoy them. On what motivates her, Nwizu said; “Motivation and inspiration doesn’t just fall into your laps.

When you put in the work required via imagination and sweat. Sweat can mean a lot of things trust me. Trust the process, watch the process and keep learning, you’ll be divinely inspired. Also when I open myself to learn new things, my brain gets excited hence, motivated to create new things in my life.