New Telegraph

November 4, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
November 4, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Ebere Nwizu Makes…

Ebere Nwizu Makes Huge Comeback In The Cinemas

Nollywood actress Ebere Nwizu is mak- ing a huge comeback into the movie circles with a feature in two cinema movies; Praise Party and MINÈÈ. The script interpreter shared her experience working on both sets and career secrets.

She said: “I’ve been busy lately filmmaking, travelling, creating contents and the likes. In fact, I’m currently on press tour promoting 2 movies PRAISE PARTY and MINÈÈ scheduled to release this November 2023 in the Cinemas.

Both movies were hard and intense to make from the actor’s point of view and I trust cinema goers and lovers of nollywood would enjoy them. On what motivates her, Nwizu said; “Motivation and inspiration doesn’t just fall into your laps.

When you put in the work required via imagination and sweat. Sweat can mean a lot of things trust me. Trust the process, watch the process and keep learning, you’ll be divinely inspired. Also when I open myself to learn new things, my brain gets excited hence, motivated to create new things in my life.

Read Previous

…Let’s Build, Not Belittle, BUA Fires Back
Read Next

Mini Bags Reign Supreme