Ebenezer Obey Dismisses Death Rumours

Legendary Nigerian musician, Ebenezer Obey-Fabiyi, on Tuesday, dismissed death rumour as he affirmed he is alive, strong and healthy.
New Telegraph reports that in a video making rounds on social media on Monday, the legendary singer refuted the claim with a spirited performance.
Singing in Yoruba, English and Pidgin, he described the news as false.
Obey-Fabiyi sang, “Hello, my name is Professor Ebenezer Obey-Fabiyi.
Satan, you don lose o, Satan, you don lose o, you don pafuka. Na lie lie you dey talk, you don pafuka.”
However, his personal assistant, Tope Olukole, swiftly debunked the claim during a Monday evening interview with TVC assuring the public that the music legend was in good health.
“Let’s set the record straight: Ebenezer Obey-Fabiyi is alive and thriving! He recently celebrated a joyous occasion — the 50th birthday of his second child’s spouse,” Olukole said.
“Rumours of his passing are baseless and entirely unfounded. We’re glad to see him active and well,” he added.