Ebenezer Alabi Quits Ayedatiwa Camp Amid APC Crisis In Ondo

Hon. Ebenezer Alabi, former PDP State Chairman in Ondo State, has resigned from his appointment as Akure North Local Government Coordinator of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors, citing the “inhuman treatment” of APC State Chairman, Engr. Ade Adetimehin and other respected party leaders.

Alabi’s decision follows the shocking incidents of Tuesday, 17th February 2026, at the Ondo State APC secretariat, where hoodlums reportedly attacked the state chairman and elder statesmen.

The violence escalated during ward congresses across the state on Wednesday, 18th February, resulting in killings and injuries among party members.

The former PDP chairman described these events as “shameful and alarming,” noting that the atmosphere made it impossible for him to operate with dignity.

In his statement, Alabi said that continuing to work under Governor Lucky Ayedatiwa’s camp would not guarantee respect for himself or for party members.

Consequently, he has shifted his support to Engr. Ade Adetimehin expressed readiness to work for the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, under a peaceful and secure political environment.

Alabi emphasised that his resignation was a principled stance against political violence, not a retreat from active politics.

Observers note that his move signals growing discontent within Ondo APC and strengthens Adetimehin’s position amid ongoing intra-party tensions.