One of the youngest members of the Nigeria Super Eagles to the just concluded Africa Cup of Nations, Ebenezer Akinsanmiro, in an interview with Saturday Telegraph’s CHARLES OGUNDIYA in Morocco, says he looks up to himself as the best in the world even though there are other players better than him. Excerpts:

How does it feel making the Super Eagles squad for the first time and also playing at a big stage like AFCON?

I feel so excited. I feel surprised at the same time but I feel happy about it. It was not something I was expecting so early like this, that’s why I was surprised, but I am happy to be part of the team at the AFCON 2025 tournament.

You said you are surprised; can you talk more on this?

Yes, it has been my dream for so long, because every player wants to play for his country and I am not an exception. But I was just surprised because we have a lot of players who are out there playing for different clubs and are more experienced than I am, so I feel surprised because from my journey, from the beginning of my career, it has not been too straight so it makes me feel more surprised about it. It came suddenly and I am happy now to be part of my country’s national team.

What was the reaction of the players and how did they accept you into the team?

Everyone that I met in the camp were very nice to me. It was a thing of joy for me to be in the midst of top players because they all took me like a brother and they drew me closer. They were good to me and also advise me on what to do and not to do, thereby making me happy in the team. Even my roommate who we are together, we were just like old football friends, and that has made me good.

You are currently on loan to Pisa from Inter Milan, do you wish to continue playing in Italy and probably return to Inter?

I will love to stay in Italy and surely will love to play in Inter Milan, it is one place after my heart and I don’t mind returning there and make a name for myself there. However, I am not God, I don’t know what the future holds. So, I will surely hope on God for the best for my future.

Can you talk more about yourself?

I am the last born of my family and I have two brother and a sister. My dad is a pensioner while my mum sells fish.

What has been your philosophy as a player?

In this life, there are so many great players out there but I always look at myself as the best. Yeah, there are players that are better than me but I always put it in mind that I must do my best and not to give up.

How did you start your football journey?

When I started playing football at Ijora Badia, it was street football. From there, monkey post, timing post. Often time, I called people for us to play ‘set’, I just loved playing street football. I have never told my dad that I want to make money through football. At a point, I became an apprentice at a barbing salon. I became good at it and later got a shop of my own. I already decided to leave football at the time, but my dad called me and said I should go back to playing football because in my street people were asking him why is your son not playing football again? That’s when he told me to go back to playing. That nothing can stop me from working and playing football at the same time. So that was how I went back to playing football.

So, where and where have you played before the big breakthrough?

I played for just one club before joining Beyond Limits Academy in Ikenne. I played for Future Bright Academy in Mowe/Ibafo. That’s Kareem Yusuf’s team. That’s where I played before I joined Beyond Limits. Coach Kareem Yusuf, we popularly call him Coach Yusco, saw me playing without boot in the community and decided to bring me closer. And one day we went to play Remo Stars in a friendly game and although we lost the game, but I was picked out due to my individual performance and Coach Olumide requested for my coach to release me and that was how I joined Beyond Limits.

You said your father requested you to return to football, was it the same support from the start?

My parents love football. My dad supported me and he used to buy me boots. My mom has not seen me play football before but she also heard good reports that her son knows how to play football. She supported me also with prayers and everything needed by a mother.

How was it like for you when the opportunity to move to Europe came?

I was happy when the information came at the time, I was surprised also because I haven’t had the experience of going from one place to another, going from an African country to an European country. I did not have that experience but I was so happy to hear that I’m going to be joining a club outside the country and Italy at that, it was a massive move for me.

Looking at how your career panned out, what would be your advice to young guys like you trying to take football as a career?

What I can say to them is to be focused and know what they are doing. Another thing is for them to believe in themselves because self-believe is greater than most things.