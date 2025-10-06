EBCN Appoints GM

European Business Chamber Nigeria (Eurocham Nigeria) has appointed Chigozie Okwara as general manager. Known for his strong track record in business strategy, public sector engagement, and regional development, Okwara steps into the role with a clear vision to build a chamber that doesn’t just connect but delivers.

A statement by the chamber noted that strategic partnerships, high-level advocacy, and value-driven initiatives will form the backbone of this new chapter. His leadership arrives at a time when the private sector is demanding more structure, more clarity, and more productive relationships with institutions.

He said: “This is a defining moment for collaboration between Europe and Nigeria. My focus is to unlock pathways where investments create visible impact for European businesses, for local industries, and for the economy at large.”