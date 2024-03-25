Eba Reveals How APC Good Performances Killed Opposition In C’River

Alphonsus Eba, the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Cross River State has said that because of the good administration his party delivered, opposition parties were nonexistent in the state.

Eba who made this remark while speaking in Calabar emphasised that the opposition is not required to function.

“There is nothing for PDP in particular to oppose because we have provided all answers to the people.

"They no longer exist in the state. But if they behave well there will be a chance for a resurrection so that they can come and join us in APC.

“There was not meant to be opposition in the first place. What are you opposing? Is it good governance?

“PDP annihilated Nigeria’s economy, and we came to resuscitate it. So they should not oppose the resuscitation of an economy that can take us to the next level.

“The question of autocracy as a result of no opposition in Cross River does not arise because we are Democrats, Progressives and believe that power belongs to the people and we can only drive that with humility”, Eba said.