EAU Disowns Abuja ‘Convocation’ Honouring Rarara

The European-American University (EAU) has distanced itself from reports claiming it conferred an honorary doctorate degree on Hausa political singer, Dauda Kahutu Rarara, at a ceremony held at NICON Luxury Hotel, Abuja.

In a disclaimer published on its official website, the University described the Abuja event as fraudulently organised without its knowledge or approval, stressing that neither Rarara nor others mentioned, including Alhaji Ahmed Saleh Jnr., Prof. Mustapha Abdullahi Bujawa, and Prof. Tarela Boroh received any honorary award from the institution.

“These individuals are not honorands of the University and have no legitimate connection with us,” the statement read.

The University further disowned Musari Audu Isyaku, who was presented as its Northern Nigeria representative, and denied that Idris Aliyu was a member of its Governing Council, clarifying that no such council exists. It added that Aliyu’s previous fellowship status had been revoked due to his role in the alleged fraudulent activity.

EAU also reminded the public that its former Vice Chancellor, Dr. Josephine Egbuta, was dismissed earlier this year and is no longer authorised to act on behalf of the institution. The current Vice Chancellor, it confirmed, is Professor Luca Scotto di Tella de’ Douglas di Castel di Ripa.

On its legal status, the University explained that it is a nonprofit private institution of higher education in France, with a Royal Charter of Incorporation from the Kingdom of Bunyoro-Kitara in Uganda, dismissing links to Dominica and Panama as “outdated and false.”

The University vowed to work with Nigerian authorities to curb the issuance of fake certificates and prosecute those behind the fraudulent activities.

It announced that its next official convocation in Nigeria will hold on November 15, 2025, followed by an awards ceremony in Malaysia in December.