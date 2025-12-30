Eating Takeout Food Too Often May Increase Heart Risk – Study

A new study has found a link between frequent takeout food consumption and a higher risk of chronic low-level inflammation, a key driver of cardiovascular disease (CVD).

The research, published in ‘Food Science & Nutrition,’ shows that high takeaway food consumption is associated with increased cardiometabolic risk, particularly among younger adults.

The study links frequent intake of takeaway meals with obesity, hypertension and unhealthy cholesterol levels, largely due to their calorie-dense, nutrientpoor composition and low fruit and vegetable content. Chronic low-grade inflammation, which reflects repeated immune activation, plays a central role in CVD pathology.

Diets high in fat—typical of many Western eating patterns—are known to raise inflammatory biomarkers, unlike Mediterranean-style diets rich in fish and vegetables. Dietary inflammation promotes systemic inflammation, arteriosclerotic plaque formation and thrombosis.

This understanding led to the development of the Dietary Inflammatory Index (DII), a tool that estimates the inflammatory potential of diets based on specific food components.