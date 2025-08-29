Eating Meat May Protect Against Cancer – Study

New research led by researchers in Canada has found that eating animalsourced protein foods is not linked to a higher risk of death and may even offer protective benefits against cancer-related mortality.

The study, published in ‘Applied Physiology, Nutrition, and Metabolism,’ analysed data from nearly 16,000 adults aged 19 and older using the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHAMES III). Researchers examined how much animal and plant protein people typically consume and whether those patterns were associated with their risk of dying from heart disease, cancer or any cause.

They found no increased risk of death associated with higher intake of animal protein. In fact, the data showed a modest but significant reduction in cancer-related mortality among those who ate more animal protein. “There’s a lot of confusion around protein – how much to eat, what kind and what it means for long-term health.

“This study adds clarity, which is important for anyone trying to make informed, evidence-based decisions about what they eat,” explained Stuart Phillips, Professor and Chair of the Department of Kinesiology at McMaster University, who supervised the research.”