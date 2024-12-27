Eating Less Slows Ageing In Human Beings–study

Share

A research team in the United States has found a prolonged reduction in calorie intake can extend lifespan for many animals.

According to the study, this was made possible with a molecule that could provide caloric restriction in a pill ― at least for flies and worms.

The molecule, called lithocholic acid, is made by bacteria in the gut and aids tin he digestion of fats.

In two papers published in ‘Nature,’ on December 18, researchers show that lithocholic acid can extend lifespan in nematodes (Caenorhabditis elegans) and fruit flies (Drosophila melanogaster), and make old mice able to move quickly, easily, and lightly again, reported ‘Nature’.

There is no evidence yet that taking lithocholic acid would have the same effect in humans. At high doses, it could be toxic.

The study of ageing and longevity is littered with claims that certain compounds extend lifespan — claims that did not survive closer scrutiny.

