Eating Fish May Slow Multiple Sclerosis Progression –Study

A new study led by researchers in Sweden, has found that a diet rich in fish might slow the progression of multiple sclerosis (MS) in some patients.

The findings are reported in the ‘Journal of Neurology Neurosurgery & Psychiatry’. Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a chronic disease of the central nervous system. MS is unpredictable.

Some people may be only mildly affected. Others may lose the ability to see clearly, write, speak, or walk. Early symptoms can include vision problems, trouble walking, and tingling feelings.

MS occurs when a person’s immune system attacks myelin, the protective sheath that coats nerve fibers. The damage to nerve cells causes the brain to shrink as well as symptoms like muscle weakness, stiffness, spasms, vision problems, thinking declines and pain.

According to the researchers, the nutrients found in fish can quell inflammation and protect brain cells, and this might be of particular benefit for MS patients.

