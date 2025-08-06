Eating Earlier Linked To Long-Term Weight-Loss –Study

Complutense University of Madrid-led researchers have reported that eating earlier in the day blunts the weight gain ordinarily predicted by a high genetic score for obesity.

Results of the study are published in the journal ‘Obesity’. Meal timing has drawn attention for associated effects on metabolism, energy expenditure, and circadian alignment. Zeitgeber, a rhythmically occurring body phenomenon which acts as a cue in the regulation of the body’s circadian rhythms, can also synchronise metabolic tissues such as the liver, pancreas, and adipose tissue.

Changes in food timing can alter zeitgeber, leading to a change in the molecular timing of circadian clock cues and, consequently, rhythms in metabolic function. Peripheral oscillators in metabolic organs and tissues sensitive to food timing may become desynchronised from the central clock, which is highly sensitive to environmental light. It is hypothesised that such internal circadian misalignment may contribute to adverse cardiometabolic traits and obesity.