Eating Citrus Fruit Like Oranges Linked To Lower Depression Risk –Study

A new study has identified oranges as another food that may help decrease depression risk. Findings of the report are published in the journal ‘Microbiome’.

Depression is a mood disorder that causes a persistent feeling of sadness and loss of interest in things and activities you once enjoyed.

It can also cause difficulty with thinking, memory, eating and sleeping. It’s normal to feel sad about or grieve over difficult life situations, such as losing your job or a divorce.

An estimated 280 million people around the world live with clinical depression — a mental health condition that impacts a person’s mood and sense of self.

There are a number of risk factors for depression, including family history, hormonal changes, other chronic diseases, and constant stress.

Past studies show that certain lifestyle changes can help lower a person’s risk of developing depression. These include physical activity, proper stress management, and eating a healthy diet.

For this study, researchers analysed data from more than 32,000 middle-aged women who had participated in the Nurses’ Health Study II. Between 2003 to 2017, questionnaires were periodically sent to study participants to ask them about their diet and depression status.

