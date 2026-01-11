Ejiro Amos Tafiri, EAT, started her self-named brand 15 years ago as a quiet yet determined fashion vision. Today, the brand stands as one of Nigeria’s most respected creative powerhouses in the industry.

EAT is presently a name synonymous with thoughtful design, cultural depth, and refined African luxury. This milestone anniversary was not merely a celebration of years but a carefully curated journey through memory, meaning, and mastery.

At the heart of the celebration was “The Odyssey” SS26 collection, a poetic interpretation of grace, endurance, and balance. Inspired by the resilience and beauty of Africa, the collection explores a dialogue between heritage and innovation, where every garment tells a story shaped by craftsmanship and feminine strength.

A collection rooted in balance and evolution

Silhouettes in The Odyssey move fluidly between structure and softness. Sculpted bodices dissolve into flowing dresses, tunics are layered with sheer overlays, and traditional drapes are reimagined with contemporary ease.

The woman envisioned is confident in her roots yet unafraid of reinvention of soft and strong, grounded and free, timeless and ever evolving.

Fabric and texture play a central role in expressing this narrative. Delicate Chantilly lace, soft Organza, Brocade, handwoven and embroidered Aso Oke, metallic accents, fine Tulle, and Silk come together in a tactile symphony.

Each textile is layered, draped, and structured to evoke emotion and movement while maintaining a quiet, commanding power.

The colour palette draws from the poetry of nature’s muted golds, warm Ivory, coral blush, sand, soft sage, and gentle white tones. Together, they reflect serenity, depth, and a refined feminine allure that feels both ancestral and modern.

A week of reflection, opportunity, and craft

The anniversary celebration unfolded as an immersive programme, beginning with an industry conference that gathered designers, stylists, and creatives to reflect on how Ejiro Amos Tafiri has shaped conversations around contemporary African fashion over the past decade and a half.

Young creatives were also placed firmly in the spotlight. From over 200 entries in the Young Designers Competition, six finalists emerged, each competing for a ₦5 million boost. For them, it was more than a competition.

It was a moment to stand on a platform built by a brand that once began with the same dreams and determination. Another defining highlight was the EAT Brand Exhibition, a thoughtfully curated showcase of garments spanning 15 years.

From early sketches to runway defining pieces, the exhibition invited guests to walk through the evolution of the brand, its design language, craftsmanship, and commitment to storytelling through fashion.

A runway that captured a legacy

The celebration reached its peak with a grand runway presentation featuring 110 looks, unveiled before an audience of fashion enthusiasts, celebrities, and industry leaders.

The atmosphere was electric; a visual and emotional journey through the creative universe that has defined Ejiro Amos Tafiri for over a decade.

Each look reinforced the brand’s enduring identity: African heritage elevated through luxurious craftsmanship, thoughtful silhouettes, and timeless femininity.

Looking forward

Established in 2009, Ejiro Amos Tafiri has consistently championed authentic African design with a global sensibility.

As the brand marks 15 years, it does more than look back it reaffirms its purpose. To honour heritage, embrace evolution, and inspire the next generation of fashion creative.