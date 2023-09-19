EasyMarkets, Real Madrid celebrate 3-year anniversary with $1m prize

EasyMarkets, a pioneer in the Contract for Differences (CFD) brokerage industry, and Real Madrid, the record holders of UEFA Champions League and LaLiga titles, have proudly celebrate the three-year anniversary of their fruitful partnership that started in 2020 with a $1 million (USD) thrilling fan contest at the newly renovated world-class Bernabéu stadium.

This exciting initiative promises innovative benefits for fans of both brands. The high point of the partnership celebration is the upcoming Bernabéu Crossbar Champion – Shoot for the Million promotion presented by easyMarkets. Inspired by the legendary example set by Real Madrid star, Roberto Carlos and current club ambassador, 4 lucky contestants will get the chance to hit the crossbar at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain, and each win a $250,000 cash prize.

“We are excited to continue our partnership as the official trading partner for Real Madrid, a top-tier team in the world’s most popular sport. Real Madrid’s history of excellence aligns with easyMarkets’ commitment to success in trading. As their preferred partner, we are proud to support Real Madrid and their wider community on their journey to trading greatness,” said Garen Meserlian, Chief Marketing Officer.

Nikos Antoniades, CEO of easyMarkets, said: “Our partnership thus far has been very successful for both our organizations. Real Madrid’s long-standing, victorious reputation perfectly complements easyMarkets, a company that has been active in the CFD brokerage industry for more than 20 years. We eagerly look forward to the durability of our successful collaboration and are excited about what this enduring bond will bring.”