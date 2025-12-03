Easy Wealth: Staying Protected From Ponzi Scheme Baits

Many investors continue to fall victim to Ponzi schemes as fraudulent operators lure them with promises of unusu- ally high returns. In this piece, KAYODE OGUNWALE examines the key warning signs prospective investors must watch out for to avoid being trapped by these deceptive schemes

Over the years, countless Ponzi schemes have surfaced, luring unsuspecting investors with promises of unusually high and guaranteed returns.

While many of these fraudulent schemes have collapsed often leaving victims with heavy financial losses, others continue to operate in different forms, adapting their tactics to exploit new trends and technologies. Despite increased public awareness and regulatory efforts, Ponzi schemes remain difficult to eradicate completely.

Their operators thrive on human vulnerability, especially the desire for quick wealth, and often disguise their activities behind polished marketing, fake testimonials and unverifiable claims of profitability.

For this reason, investors must remain vigilant and thoroughly assess any company or organization before committing their funds. Due diligence is no longer optional; it is essential.

Prospective investors should take time to evaluate a firm’s business model, verify its registration status with appropriate regulators, and scrutinize the sustainability of the returns being promised. Any investment opportunity that guarantees high profits with little or no risk should immediately raise suspicion.

Transparency is another key factor. Genuine investment firms typically provide clear information about how they generate returns, their financial statements and the risks involved.

Ponzi operators, on the other hand, often avoid such disclosures, relying instead on aggressive recruitment tactics and pressure to invest quickly.

While Ponzi schemes may be difficult to eliminate entirely from the system, individuals can protect themselves by being cautious, asking the right questions and resisting the temptation of effortless wealth.

In a financial landscape where fraudsters constantly innovate, informed and careful investing remains the strongest defense. A notable example of Ponzi schemes that swindled Nigerians of their hard-earned money is Mavrodi Mondial Moneybox (MMM), a controversial global financial network that collapsed in Nigeria after attracting millions of participants.

More recently, another scheme known as CBEX has also defrauded many investors. Although widely advertised, CBEX’s operators never provided a verifiable full meaning or credible corporate identity, making it difficult for regulators and victims to track.

Both cases highlight how fraudu- lent investment platforms exploit public trust, emphasizing the need for investors to verify the legitimacy, structure and regulatory status of any organization before committing funds.

Meaning Of Ponzi Scheme

A Ponzi scheme is a deceptive and illegal investment scam in which the organizers do not earn genuine profits from any real business activity. Instead, they pay returns to earlier investors using funds contributed by new investors. This creates a false impression that the investment is profitable and sustainable.

Typically, promoters of Ponzi schemes promise unusually high returns with little or no risk, often using aggressive marketing or testimonials to build trust.

They rarely provide clear information about how the business supposedly generates income, and withdrawals are often delayed or restricted to keep the scheme running.

A Ponzi scheme ultimately collapses when it becomes impossible to recruit enough new investors to meet the promised payouts or when a large number of participants request their money at once. At that point, the operators disappear or the scheme unravels, leaving most investors with significant losses.

The Lure, Glamour

Ponzi scheme operators deploy a range of deceptive and psychologically targeted tactics to attract unsuspecting investors. Their aim is to build quick trust, create urgency and mask the absence of any real business activity.

They entice people with promises of high, guaranteed returns often far higher than legitimate investments while downplaying or denying risks. To strengthen credibility, fraudsters use fake testimonials, manipulated evidence of payouts and fabricated success stories.

They also exert pressure by claiming that investment windows are closing, pushing individuals to commit funds without proper scrutiny. Many hide behind complex or deliberately vague business explanations, discouraging questions and making their operations appear sophisticated.

Early investors are often paid promptly using money from new entrants, a strategy designed to build confidence and encourage reinvestment.

Ponzi promoters also exploit personal networks such as religious groups, social circles and workplaces, knowing that people are more likely to trust recommendations from familiar faces.

Aggressive advertising, influencer endorsements and social-media hype amplify their reach. In some cases, operators even display fake regulatory approvals or logos to appear legitimate. These tactics collectively help Ponzi schemes appear credible at least until the inevitable collapse.

Authenticating Genuine Investment Paltforms

The new Investments and Securities Act (ISA) 2025 strengthens investor protection by making it mandatory for any business, individual or organization collecting money from the public for investment purposes to register with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

This requirement ensures that such entities are properly supervised, monitored and held accountable for the funds they collect. To verify the authenticity of an investment company, investors should start by checking the SEC’s official list of registered capital-market operators and approved investment schemes.

Any organization not listed should be treated with caution. Investors should also review the company’s physical address, corporate registration details from the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) and the transparency of its business model.

Authentic firms willingly provide audited financial statements, clear risk disclosures and verifiable information about how returns are generated. By conducting these checks, investors can significantly minimize their exposure to fraudulent schemes and make safer, more informed financial decisions.

ISA 2025 Stance On Ponzi Schemes

The ISA 2025 introduces one of Ni- geria’s strongest legal frameworks yet to clamp down on fraudulent investment operations, particularly Ponzi and pyramid schemes that continue to exploit unsuspecting members of the public.

Under the Act, Ponzi schemes are expressly classified as “prohibited schemes,” removing any ambiguity about their illegality. The law defines such schemes broadly as any operation that pays existing participants with funds collected from new contributors rather than through legitimate business activities.

This definition also captures schemes that promise unusually high returns with little or no risk, rely heavily on recruiting new members, or fail to offer a real product or service. To strengthen enforcement, ISA 2025 grants the SEC expanded powers to identify, investigate and shut down prohibited schemes swiftly.

The regulator can freeze bank accounts, seize assets and prosecute operators involved in fraudulent investment activities. Under Section 196, individuals or entities convicted of running Ponzi or pyramid schemes face steep penalties, including a minimum fine of N20 million and up to 10 years imprisonment.

The law also empowers the SEC to obtain court orders for the forfeiture of assets associated with these schemes to the Federal Government, ensuring that operators cannot easily hide or transfer stolen funds. For investors, these reforms offer stronger protection and greater clarity.

ISA 2025 mandates that any business, organization or individual offering investment opportunities to the public must register with the SEC. This requirement covers traditional investments as well as newer plat- forms offering digital assets and virtual investment products.

By recognizing digital offerings as securities, the Act blocks Ponzi schemes that disguise themselves as crypto or online trading ventures.

Overall, ISA 2025 does more than discourage Ponzi schemes it criminalizes them and strengthens the tools available to regulators. For investors, it provides clearer guidance on identifying legitimate investments and deterring fraudulent schemes that once thrived under weak regulatory oversight.

SEC Tightening Noose On Perpetrators

SEC has reaffirmed its commitment to intensifying inter-agency collaboration aimed at identifying, tracking and prosecuting promoters of Ponzi schemes in line with the provisions of the ISA 2025.

Speaking with Journalists’ recently in Lagos, the Divisional Head, Legal and Enforcement, Mr. John Achile, noted that the SEC would deepen partnerships with key law-enforcement bodies to ensure effective deterrence.

Achile explained that the Commission will continue to work closely with the Nigeria Police Force, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and other relevant agencies to execute criminal investigations and prosecutions.

This includes freezing bank accounts, sealing offices and pursuing legal actions against identified operators and their networks.

During his presentation titled “Combating Investment Fraud, Ponzi Schemes and Illegal Investments,” Achile highlighted the key characteristics of Ponzi schemes, stressing that they depend on continuous recruitment of new investors to pay earlier participants.

He noted that victims are often provided with fake or incomplete docu- mentation, while promoters promise unusually high returns with little or no risk despite prevailing economic challenges. Many such schemes, he added, operate without registration or recognition by the appropriate regulatory bodies.

Achile urged Nigerians to be skeptical of “get-rich-quick” promises and to always conduct thorough due diligence before parting with their money. He advised investors to verify claims directly with regulators overseeing the relevant sectors.

Last line

According to him, Ponzi schemes can be disguised as investments in ag- riculture, cryptocurrency, digital currencies, gold coins or precious stones, making vigilance crucial.

He warned that Ponzi schemes erode confidence in the financial markets, reduce trust in regulators and government, divert savings, weaken bank deposits, cause massive financial losses and trigger broader socioeconomic problems.