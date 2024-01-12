Eastern Railway: Mass Protest Looms Against Chinese Firm Over Alleged Shoddy Job

The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL), has charged the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC), to immediately get back to work and complete the Aba- Port Harcourt section of the Eastern Railway (Port Harcourt to Maiduguri Line), or risk a protest against what it termed a shoddy job.

COSEYL said it found it disturbing and unacceptable to hear the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) say that the Federal Government has fully completed the 63-kilo- metre Port Harcourt-Aba railway project, a section of the Port Harcourt Maiduguri Railway (Eastern Rail Line).

New Telegraph reports that commuters and drivers have been complaining bitterly since the new tracks were laid, especially around the Aba-Owerri Road rail- way cross, a situation that has made the Mayors of Aba South and Aba North Local Government Areas, Chief Uche Wogu and Ideh John Udeagbala to visit the site and the company to seek a solution.

COSEYL said it was shocked to hear the managing director of NRC, Mr Fi- det Okhiria announce that the Federal Government has completed the 63-kilometre Port Harcourt-Aba railway project when he did not try to move with his delegation to inspect the project properly.