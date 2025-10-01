Eastern Rail Project: Tinubu Pledges To Turnaround Transportation Sector

On Wednesday, President Bola Tinubu pledged to transform Nigeria’s infrastructure as the Federal Executive Council (FEC) approved $3 billion to complete the Eastern Rail Project.

President Tinubu, who gave this assurance during his Independence Day broadcast, said his administration is expanding transport infrastructure across the country, covering rail, roads, airports, and seaports.

Tinubu, however, said that the country’s water and rail transport have had over 40% and 27% growth, respectively, assuring that his administration is expanding transport infrastructure across the country, covering rail, roads, airports, and seaports

He further noted that the 284-kilometre Kano-Katsina-Maradi Standard Gauge rail project and the Kaduna-Kano rail lines are at their completion stages.

READ ALSO

He said, “Work is progressing well on the legacy Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway and Sokoto-Badagry Highway.”

He emphasised that the world is taking note of his administration’s strides, noting that “sovereign credit rating agencies have upgraded their outlook for Nigeria, recognising our improved economic fundamentals.”

He went further to state that Nigeria’s stock market is witnessing a remarkable boom, which stems from an all-state index of 55,000 in points in May 2003 to 142,000 points as of September 26, 2025.