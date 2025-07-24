Eastern Rail Line: Tinubu Unlocking South East – Kalu

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, has commended President Bola Tinubu for allocating $3 billion for the completion of the Eastern Rail Line.

The House of Representatives, during plenary on Wednesday, approved the President’s request for funding the critical infrastructure project.

In a statement issued after the approval, Kalu described the Eastern Rail Line as a transformative initiative that will significantly boost economic growth and regional connectivity. He said President Tinubu’s commitment reflects the action-driven nature of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“The President has once again demonstrated his love for the people of the South East by taking this bold step to complete the Eastern Rail Line,” Kalu said. “This project is expected to stimulate Nigeria’s non-oil exports and economic growth upon completion.”

The Deputy Speaker noted that the rail corridor is projected to unlock approximately ₦50 billion in annual trade by connecting major commercial hubs in Aba and Onitsha to northern markets.

“We are deeply grateful for this infrastructure upgrade in the South East,” he added. “The Renewed Hope Agenda is evidently not just in words, but in action. Mr. President, thank you.”

Kalu assured Tinubu that the people of the South East, Ndi Igbo, will reciprocate his goodwill at the appropriate time to reflect their appreciation for the gesture.

“This is a clear demonstration of visionary leadership and commitment to inclusive development,” he said.