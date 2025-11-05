Eastern Naval Command Welcomes New FOC

The outgoing Flag Officer Commanding (FOC), the Eastern Naval Command, Rear Admiral Kennedy Chukwuemeka Ezete has handed over command to Rear Admiral Chiedozie Donald Okehie, as the 43rd FOC of ENC.

Admiral Ezete expressed profound gratitude to God for a successful and fulfilling tenure.

He appreciated officers and men of the Command for their support and dedication, and wished his successor a productive and impactful tenure.

Admiral Okehie, commended the outgoing Flag Officer Commanding for his distinguished service to the Nigerian Navy and the Eastern Naval Command.

He emphasised the strategic importance of the Eastern Naval Command as a critical maritime formation central to national security, stability, and economic prosperity.