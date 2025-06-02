Eastern Naval Command Hosts Inter-Agency Volleyball Tourney

Share

The Headquarters Eastern Naval Command has successfully organised an InterAgency Volleyball Tournament as part of activities for the Nigerian Navy 69th Anniversary celebration.

This spectacular event held at the Nigerian Navy Ship Victory Volleyball Court Calabar brought together top-notch athletes from the Nigerian Navy, Nigerian Army, Nigerian Air Force and Nigerian Police Force, showcasing their exceptional skills and prowess.

The tournament’s objective was multifaceted to promote athletic excellence, reinforce the bonds of unity and mutual respect and demonstrate the true spirit of service among security agencies.

The Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) Eastern Naval Command (ENC), Rear Admiral SA Akinwande, emphasised that the strength of their operations and defence lies not only in individual prowess but also in collaboration and teamwork, extending beyond the court to everyday service to the nation.

