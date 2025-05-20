Eastern Naval Command Conducts Small Arms Firing Exercise

Share

In accordance with the Nigerian Navy’s schedule of events for 2025, the Headquarters of the Eastern Naval Command conducted a three-day small arms firing exercise.

The exercise took place from Wednesday, May 14, to Friday, May 16, 2025, at the Nigerian Police Shooting Range in the Asabanka community, Calabar.

All units under the Eastern Naval Command in the Calabar area and the Naval War College of Nigeria participated in the exercise.

In a release by the Command, it said the exercise is aimed to, “Enhance marksmanship skills, improve weapon handling and safety, prepare troops for combat scenarios and maintain operational readiness.”

The Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) Eastern Naval Command, Rear Admiral SA Akinwande who kicked off shot fired was represented by Rear Admiral DM Ndanusa.

The exercise was designed to enhance the professionalism and mission readiness of naval personnel in response to emerging security threats.

The exercise included full-scale live-fire drills, with participants firing various weapons at different distances, ranging from 200m, 100m, and 50m respectively.

The exercise equally reinforced cooperation as some Nigerian Army gunnery instructors from the Nigeria Army 13 Brigade were invited for the exercise.

