Easter: Zulum Felicitates Christians Urges Them To Pray For Devt, Prosperity

As Christians all over the world, celebrate Easter, the Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum has felicitated with the Christian community in Borno State and other parts of the country on the occasion of the 2024 Easter celebration.

Governor Zulum in a statement issued by his New Media aide, Hon. Abdurrahaman Bundi urged all Christian citizens and residents of the state to commit the Easter period to prayers for the development and prosperity of Borno and Nigeria as a whole.

“Let me, on this auspicious occasion, felicitate with our Christian brothers and sisters in Borno and throughout the country. I urge us all in this solemn period to commit to prayers for the development and prosperity of our dear country and to our President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for God’s guidance and wisdom to steer the affairs of Nigeria for greatness”, Zulum said

The state further said ” fellow citizens of Borno, as your Governor, I understand the burden this office places on me. In the last five years, we have achieved remarkable success in our efforts to restore peace in our state. We invested hugely in education, healthcare, agriculture, and provision of potable water, among many other sectors.”

“I have personally supervised the distribution of palliatives to vulnerable communities who have faced unimaginable terror from the insurgents; this effort is to give our people hope and prevent the possibility of anyone being lured to join the insurgency”, the statement added.

Zulum further said “As the economic hardships deepened, we also scaled up our palliative distribution to other communities who were not directly affected by the insurgency. In this exercise, the interventions were extended to over 200,000 people.”

“While we understand the difficulties faced by the people, we recently shifted our focus to the revival of agriculture as a sustainable means of attaining food security and sufficiency.

“To achieve this, in the last couple of days, I have met the President, and he gave his assurance of improving security in Lake Chad, to give access for the re-activation of the South Chad irrigation scheme, which when fully revived, can provide food for the entire country, the statement quoted Zulum

Governor Zulum, reassured of his commitment to the welfare of the citizens and to provide the needed leadership where development thrives, stressing that he will employ a multifaceted approach in providing solutions to the problems of the state, in the areas of security, economy, youth unemployment and other critical areas.