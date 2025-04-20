Easter: Yahaya Bello Felicitates Christians, Preaches Peace, Unity

Share

The immediate past Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has felicitated Christians in Kogi State and Nigeria as a whole on this year’s Easter celebration, urging them to be guided by the lessons of love, sacrifice, peace and unity.

The former Governor congratulated the Christian faithful on the completion of the 40-day lenten period, saying their prayers, during the period and beyond, would aid the continued actualisation of the laudable goals of the President Bola Tinubu administration.

In a goodwill message, signed by the Director of his Media Office, Ohiare Michael, on Saturday, the former Governor emphasised the significance of the season, noting that the lessons “transcend religious and cultural boundaries and serve as the bedrock of harmonious coexistence.”

He specifically commended the harmonious relationship between Christians in Kogi State and adherents of other faiths, and urged Kogites to continue to support the administration of his successor, Governor Usman Ododo, in delivering the dividends of democracy to everyone, irrespective of religion or ethnicity.

The former governor, who is widely commended for the legacy of promoting interfaith harmony and inclusivity during his tenure, exemplified by the construction of a chapel in the Kogi Government House, urged all Christians to be guided by the timeless values of peace, compassion and unity preached by the season.

He prayed for God’s continued guidance and protection over the nation and its leadership and urged Nigerians to work together towards a brighter future for all.

Former Governor Bello enjoined Nigerians to continue to support the administration of President Tinubu, stating that “the current administration under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has done a lot to turn the economy around in a very short period.”

“We must first recognise this as the administration consolidates on the gains and strives to achieve every aspect of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“I wish all Christians a joyous Easter celebration and pray for lasting peace and progress in our dear nation,” the former governor said.

