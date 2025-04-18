Easter: Wike Seeks Prayers For Tinubu’s Administration

Share

Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has called on residents of Abuja to pray for the success of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

In his Easter message, Wike emphasized that prayers are essential to help the President achieve his vision of a prosperous Nigeria.

While congratulating Christian faithful on the celebration of Easter, the Minister urged them to sustain the virtues and pious lessons learnt during the Lenten season.

According to him, Christians should help promote peace and unity while also contributing to efforts aimed at developing the nation’s capital.

He said, “Let us also use this season to offer special prayers for our dear President, His Excellency Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, and all our leaders at every level.

“May God Almighty continue to guide them in the pursuit of the Renewed Hope Agenda for a better, more prosperous Nigeria.”

He added, “The FCT Administration remains resolutely committed to the Territory’s infrastructural development and the sustained provision of quality education, healthcare, agriculture, transportation, security, and other vital social services.”

Wike further urged residents to support the Administration by fulfilling their civic responsibilities, especially in the areas of tax payment and compliance with government regulations.

“Your contributions play a vital role in funding the infrastructure, services, and development projects we all rely on.

“By meeting your obligations and supporting the various reform programmes of the Administration, you are directly helping to build a stronger, more efficient, and people-centred Federal Capital Territory,” he stated.

