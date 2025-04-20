Share

Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, on Sunday described Easter as a profound reminder that every period of tribulation is temporary and will ultimately give way to lasting relief and new beginnings.

In his Easter message released through his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, Governor Adeleke urged the people of Osun to remain steadfast in their hope for a brighter future, even amid present socio-economic challenges.

Congratulating Christians across Osun State and beyond, the governor underscored the spiritual significance of Easter, noting that the celebration embodies the power of hope, renewal, and new possibilities for humanity.

“For Christians, Easter is a solemn reminder of the sacrifice of Jesus Christ and the redemption it offers to humanity. In a rare display of love for mankind, Jesus Christ willingly endured excruciating pain, humiliation, and surrendered his life on the cross to wash away the sins of mankind and give hope to eternal life,” the statement read.

Adeleke highlighted the relevance of Easter’s message of sacrifice, urging Christians to embrace the season’s call for shared hope, unity, and collective action toward building a more just and inclusive society.

“While this moment calls for celebration, it is also a time of sober reflection on the spiritual significance of the season and a reminder that light will always prevail over darkness,” he noted.

The governor reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to meeting the needs of Osun residents through people-centered governance and impactful service delivery.

“We will never waver in improving the situation of the people, upholding their rights to impactful governance, and making resources count for their benefits,” Adeleke stated.

He further called on Christians to use the occasion to seek divine guidance for the continued peace and progress of Osun State.

“We are very confident of meeting not just the aspirations of our people presently, but also those of the future,” he added. “Just as this season birthed the dawn of new possibilities, I assure the people of Osun State of my unfailing commitment to meet their hopes with deserved service delivery, fixing past disappointments with convincing zeal for a better turnaround.”

Governor Adeleke also reaffirmed his administration’s determination to stay focused on its developmental agenda, dismissing distractions and pledging to work tirelessly toward building a more prosperous Osun.

“No amount of attempt to distract us will succeed, as we won’t rest until a better Osun is achieved,” he concluded.

