Easter Trade Fair: Ekiti Sets To Showcase Trade, Investment Opportunities

…as businesses, entrepreneurs Converge on Event

Ekiti Online Market and the Ministry of Commerce, Trades, Investment and Cooperatives in Ekiti State have organized an exhibition tagged the ‘Ekiti Easter Tradefair’.

According to a press release signed by the Contact and Mobilization Officer, Ekiti Easter Tradefair 2024, Adeyemo Jane Isabella, the Programme would begin from Wednesday 27th March to Sunday 31st March at the Obafemi Awolowo Civic Center in Ado Ekiti, the state capital.

Isabella said the Ekiti Easter Tradefair would be a unique and vibrant event, showcasing the best of what Ekiti State has to offer in terms of commerce, trade, and investment opportunities.

The statement added that visitors can expect to find a wide range of products and services on display, from locally-made handicrafts and food items to innovative technology solutions and much more.

“The event will also feature workshops and seminars on various topics related to business and entrepreneurship, providing attendees with the opportunity to learn from industry experts and network with like-minded individuals.

“There will also be entertainment and cultural performances throughout the duration of the trade fair, making it a fun and memorable experience for all who attend.

“We are excited to bring together the businesses and entrepreneurs of Ekiti State for this special event,” said a representative from Ekiti Online Market.

“The Ekiti Easter Tradefair is a fantastic opportunity for us to showcase the talent and creativity of our local community, and we look forward to welcoming visitors from far and wide to come and experience all that Ekiti has to offer.”

The statement urged the general public not to miss out on ‘the exciting event’.