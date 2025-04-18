Easter: Tinubu Reaffirms Commitment To Peace, Security

Share

President Bola Tinubu has assured Nigerians that his administration’s resolve to restore peace and security across the country remains unshakable.

In his Easter message on Friday, the President acknowledged the current economic hardship many Nigerians are facing and vowed to restore investor confidence as part of efforts to ease the burden.

He noted that Easter is a time to reflect deeply on the enduring values of sacrifice, redemption, love, and hope.

Felicitating with Christians in Nigeria and around the world, Tinubu said: “As President of our blessed nation, I draw inspiration from this timeless message of hope and renewal. I remain steadfast in my commitment to delivering the promise of Renewed Hope—a better, more just, and prosperous Nigeria for all.”

He expressed sadness over recent tragic incidents and the loss of lives in some parts of the country, noting the fear and pain such events have caused.

“Let me assure you that my administration’s resolve to restore peace and security remains unshakable. Forces of evil will never prevail over our country.

“I have given clear directives to the Armed Forces and all relevant security agencies to end insecurity decisively and without delay.

“With the unwavering courage and commitment of our gallant men and women in uniform, we are turning the tide and making steady progress in reclaiming peace and stability,” he added.

The President appreciated Nigerians for their patience and resilience amid tough economic conditions, saying that the economy is beginning to show signs of recovery.

“We understand the economic challenges many of you are facing, and we are working tirelessly to restore investor confidence, stabilise key sectors, and build an inclusive economy that serves the interests of all Nigerians.”

President Tinubu also joined the global Christian community in thanking God for the recovery of Pope Francis, praying that the Pontiff’s renewed strength would continue to inspire his leadership and service to humanity.

“I earnestly pray that Easter’s spirit fills every heart and home with renewed faith in the immense possibilities ahead of us as a nation. Just as Christ triumphed over death, so too shall our country triumph over every challenge we face. The present moment may be cloudy, but it will usher in a glorious day,” he said.

He urged Nigerians to remain hopeful, united, and resolute in the pursuit of national progress, stressing that unity and resilience are the country’s greatest strengths.

“The task before us is enormous, but together, with faith and determination, there is no obstacle we cannot overcome.

“May the risen Christ bless our homes with peace and our nation with continued unity and prosperity. Happy Easter to all my fellow Nigerians.”

