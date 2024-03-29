Easter: Tinubu Greets Christians, Assures Nigeria’ll Triumph Over Challenges

President Bola Tinubu has joined the Christian faithful to commemorate Easter, a significant moment and a glorious celebration of the triumph of life over death.

The President in a message through his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, assured that Nigeria would triumph over her current challenges.

Tinubu who greeted Christians in Nigeria and around the world on this occasion, emphasized love, sacrifice, and compassion as the patent themes of this solemn season.

He noted that the sacrifice of Jesus Christ for humanity was an emphatic lesson for leaders and all Nigerians to yield to selflessness and compassion, and be steadfast in the pursuit of a united, peaceful, and prosperous nation.

The President strongly commended Nigerians for the sacrifices they have made in the past few months for the nation to be steered to the path of recovery and sustainable growth, assuring them that the seeds of patience that they have sown were beginning to sprout and would in no time bring forth an abundance of good fruits.

As Christians celebrate the victory of life over death as exemplified by the resurrection of Christ, the President assured all citizens that Nigeria would triumph over its challenges as his administration remained firmly committed to this end.

The President wished Nigerians, a Happy Easter.