Easter: Season Of Healing, Forgiveness, Power – Uma Ukpai

Reverend (Dr.) Uma Ukpai is the Founder and President of Uma Ukpai Evangelistic Association with its headquarters in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State. Through his King of Kings Specialist Hospital, a haven for healthcare, Rev Uma Ukpai has touched many lives through free medical outreaches, Surgeries, to mention a few. In this interview, the Octogenarian, Philanthropist, a compassionate father of a passionate giver speaks on the significance of Easter. Excerpt.

What is the significance of Easter?

Easter commemorates the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead, which is a foundational belief in Christianity.

For Christians, Easter symbolises new beginnings and victory over death. It signifies that through faith in Jesus Christ, believers can receive salvation. The resurrection of Christ is seen as a triumph over sin and death, which gives believers hope for their future and eternal life with God.

It’s a reflection on the sacrificial life that Jesus Christ our Saviour, exhibited, and the Easter celebration re-enacts the suffering, death, burial, and resurrection of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ.

This is very important to Christianity because Christ’s death and resurrection are the evidence of our Justification. Easter shows Christ’s death and resurrection and the hope to overcome our sins. It shows Christ’s victory over principalities and power, making an open show of them. It likewise signifies Christ’s victory over death and the grave, which is our victory as Christians.

The Bible says that if Christ were not resurrected, then all those who have died perish. Without resurrection, our gospel is in vain. We celebrate Easter because it is important for the church to continue to rehash the story.

Easter stands as proof that everything that Jesus said about himself was true. What Jesus said he would do, he did, and what he promised meant.

The significance of Easter shows that knowing Jesus is knowing that He is; the solution to all of life’s problems and the remedy for all of life’s ills. The Great Physician, the Miracle Worker. And as you walk with Him, you will see the blind receive their sight and the deaf their hearing.

The mentally ill will receive soundness of mind, the crippled and paralyzed will walk, and life will be restored to the dead.

Indeed, wherever He goes, He leaves a trail of happy hearts, sound minds, and healthy bodies. This can be found in a lot of scriptures from the Bible, such as Luke 7:11-16; Acts 5:15-16; Acts 5:12; Matthew 14:15-21;

No mountain is high enough to block your way, nor is any valley deep enough to stop you from attaining your destiny. Every child of God needs the gift of faith to help him/her attain his/her destiny.

The Bible says that there are things you need, but above all those things, one is of great importance, and the Bible calls it the Shield of Faith.

When God gives you the gift of faith, all things are made possible to you. That does not mean you will not be tested; you will, but the gift of faith makes everything easier. Ephesians 6:16 says,” Above all, taking the shield of faith, wherewith ye shall be able to quench all the fiery darts of the wicked”

Therefore, always ask God to give you the gift of faith and not to increase your faith. In the battles of life, the shield of faith will help you run faster and be more successful in all areas of life.

His coming offers every believer a master key to unlock whatever door the enemy has shut against them.

Some people are sufficiently anointed that when they are part of any service, there is bound to be tremendous uplifting in that service. When a preacher preaches and people fall under anointing, it is because there is kingly anointing in operation.

Jesus came to make life easy, comfortable, and pleasurable. A preacher can minister from the altar and reach out to as many people as possible through prophetic kingly anointing.

Everywhere Jesus went, because of the anointing on Him, He produced divine visitation, and when heaven visits a man, the curtain of his reproach will be removed and destroyed. And his mountain that blocks his way will be leveled. Heaven can visit a man through the prophet it has sent to be a blessing to such a man.

A man with a prophetic anointing is not like a pastor called to take care of the sheep; he is not like an apostle called by God to start a new work nor is neither like an evangelist sent to reach the lost souls nor a teacher sent by God to expound the Bible and bring out the contextual, conceptual, content and intent meaning of the word.

When a man carries a prophetic anointing, he carries ‘Kingly anointing’ that makes all difficult things easy and good understanding of the word of God.

In the days of Peter, his shadow could bring healing to people. His ordinary shadow could do that because he had a kingly prophetic anointing.

The woman with the issue of blood in Matthew 9:21 said in her heart, “If only l can touch the hem of His garment, I shall be well”!

There was something this woman knew about Jesus that others did not know. She knew that whoever or whatever prophet touches will carry a healing anointing that heals and sets men free from many limitations of life.

So, this woman was about to tap into the anointing that Jesus carried. She also discovered she could get healed if she could tap into the anointing that Jesus carried.

Ignorance kept her with the disease for 12 good years. But when she applied the knowledge of kingly transferable anointing, she got her healing with casual ease.

Ignorance is a deadly and devastating disease; it is the highest mountain in every man’s life. Unbelief, poverty, hardship, and sickness are functions of ignorance. Every broken marriage is also a function of ignorance because the ignorant will not know what to do with a difficult spouse. But wisdom is power to enable a man to solve every problem of marriage.

In Acts 19: I- I 2, the Bible says: “Now, God worked unusual miracles by the hands of Paul, so that even handkerchiefs or aprons were brought from his body to the sick, and the diseases left them and the evil spirits went out of them.”

They were ordinary handkerchiefs, but because Paul either touched or spoke over them, the transferable anointing of God fell on them, and they were healed.

This act to an ordinary man. How can an ordinary handkerchief bring healing to the sick? But a born-again child of God carries the power of God, and God is at work in his life.

The transferable anointing of the power of God makes miracles easy by the hands of those who walk in God and believe in His ability to make the impossible possible.

God has continued to work miracles and bring healing to the sick by the hands of those who love God and serve Him. Paul was a prophet according to Acts 13, and he also had a kingly anointing. The anointing helped Paul to do great, outstanding miracles.

It is not everybody who understands the ways of God. It is like the healing that took place in the life of the woman who had issues of blood for 12 years. And the same God is at work EVEN NOW. The ways of God are indeed the treasures of life.

When Paul prayed for people, not only did the Holy Ghost come upon them, but they also received the gifts of the Holy Ghost. When the Holy Ghost came upon them, they began to speak in tongues and prophesy. When the Holy Ghost comes upon you, you will receive divine abilities and will no longer remain an ordinary person.

Jesus came to make this possible in the lives of those who love God.

Indeed, wherever Jesus goes, he leaves a trail of testimonies of sound minds and healing bodies.

In order to receive the healing that Jesus came to give, you must know Him personally and know him experientially, emphatically, and as a man knows the back of his hand.

He is the source of life and He is life itself; therefore, receive the person of Jesus and you receive the life of Jesus, for your spirit, mind, and body.

The Bible says in the beginning was the word, and the word was with God, and the word was God, and the word was made flesh and dwelt amongst us. Jesus Christ is the word of God. John 1:1;14. Again, Jesus is the word.

Therefore, to receive the Healer and His miraculous power, receive the Word. When you receive the Word, you will receive Christ the Healer, Christ the Saviour, and Christ the Redeemer.

The book of Psalms 107:20 says; He sent his word and healed them, and delivered them from their destructions,(Psalms 107:20).

Ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free” (John 8:32).

In Bible days, a Roman army officer, whose servant was very ill, came to Jesus saying, “Speak the word only, and my servant shall be healed” (Matthew 8:8).

The man who said this is a man with the power of the Master’s word; the power of the plain word of God, ‘Speak the word only and thy servant shall be healed. He had recognized the power of the Master’s word.

What are the messages we should learn at Easter?

The message we should learn from Easter is the message of sacrifice, forgiveness. God’s only begotten Son came to this world, sacrificed His life that we might be redeemed. Since He laid down His life for us, we ought to make sacrifices for others also, and that is the message.

There are so many things to learn from Easter. For example, while on the Cross, Jesus prayed to the Father and said: “Forgive them for they know not what they are doing.” For a man who was in so much pain, to whom people had done such excruciating things and who endured such misery in the hands of people, He came to help and was still able to forgive. To me, that is something wonderful.

We must learn forgiveness from Easter. Offences will come, people will hurt one another, but at Easter we must learn to forgive ourselves. Easter gives us room to reflect and stretch forth an olive branch and forgive one another. We should not do it physically and then forget about the spiritual significance.

What are the benefits?

Easter brings the solution to all life’s problems and offers the remedy for all life’s ills. The Lord Jesus Christ, the great Physician, the Miracle worker died for our sins and resurrected so that we might enjoy numerous benefits which include: Salvation, justification, healings, soundness of mind, restoration, the blind receives their sight, indeed, where ever He goes He leaves a trail of happy hearts, sound minds and healthy bodies.

Any advice?

Seeing the benefit of Easter, everyone should give his or her life to Jesus Christ and accept Jesus Christ as their Personal Lord and Saviour.

