Easter: Season For Celebration And Reflection

The Christians across the globe commemorated the Easter on Sunday, 20th April, 2025. The celebration, according to the celebrants, continues taking into cognizance the significance of the season.

The term ‘Easter’ does not sound weird to any sane human dwelling on the Mother Earth, perhaps owing to its peculiar and famous significance among mankind, particularly the Christendom. It has no fixed date anywhere in the world, because its calendar is quite different from the Gregorian calendar.

Easter, which usually falls between March 21 and April 25 of every year, is a religious festive commemoration that marks the Christians’ celebration of Christ’s resurrection after His remarkable death on the cross. Easter is reckoned to be the most important and oldest festival of the Christian church.

The celebration is in line with when the Christ’s death and resurrection occurred — which was around the time of the Jewish Passover – invariably celebrated on the first moon, following the northern spring equinox.

Christians around the world invariably celebrate it on a Sunday as it was the day Jesus rose from the dead, having being crucified on a Friday, two days earlier.

Also called Pascha or Resurrection Sunday, it is a festival and holiday that commemorates the resurrection of Jesus from the dead, described in the New Testament of the Holy Bible as having occurred on the third day after His burial, following His crucifixion by the Romans at mount Calvary at 30AD.

According to the Gospel of John in the New Testament, Mary Magdalene – one of the ardent followers of Jesus Christ – went to the tomb where He was buried and found it empty. An angel ministered to her that Jesus had risen as He rightly notified His twelve disciples while He was having the Last Supper with them.

Everything about Easter centres on the need for total turnaround and repentance in our respective lives. If He could willingly do all these for our sake, what then stops us from giving up all our shortcomings towards embracing full salvation?

The naming of the remarkable event as ‘Easter’ is allegedly traced back to the name of a pre-Christian goddess in England, Eostre who was celebrated at the beginning of every spring.

The only reference to this goddess reportedly comes from the writings of Venerable Bede, a British monk who lived in the late seventh and early eighth century.

Another theory holds that the word ‘Easter’ was derived from an older German term for East, which emanated from an even older Latin word for dawn. Though it has fallen out of use, it’s equally being used as a totally secular verb meaning literally “to turn or move to the east”.

It’s noteworthy that the Easter Sunday is the culmination of the Holy Week, the week that heralds the event. Many have variously wondered why the Friday heralding the Easter is called ‘Good Friday”. It’s the day when Christians commemorate Jesus’ crucifixion.

According to the Holy writ, the son of God was wrongly accused, flogged, humiliated and ordered to carry the cross on which He would be crucified and then ‘shamefully’ put to death. Based on the argument in circulation, it’s so difficult to see what is ‘good’ about the Friday.

However, the good side of the day remains that Christ crucifixion on the Cross brought eternal salvation to mankind at large. It’s worth noting that this interpretation can never be deduced by anyone without venturing into the spiritual realm.

Acknowledging that Christ truly died for our sins to be forgiven, or willingly gave his precious life for us to live, is enough reason to celebrate over the Easter season.

It’s unarguably a moment of celebration for the entire human race irrespective of religious affiliations. But as we celebrate, it’s worthy of note that it is equally a season to reflect over some pertinent factors.

It’s a period for sober reflection regarding our lives and lifestyles. It’s the apt time for us to have a rethink concerning all the activities we have been into or affiliated to, just as it was rightly tendered by the late great philosopher, Socrates, that “An unexamined life is not worth living”. We are bound to reflect over the true and actual meaning and representation of Easter.

The season, to start with, actually represents sacrifice. It preaches the essence for us to endeavour to sacrifice something tangible for one another. If Jesus could freely sacrifice His life, what stops us from replicating such a lofty gesture? Easter also represents humility.

Christ reigned as a king in heaven but humbly came to the earth to live the life of a pauper. It’s really imperative for us to emulate this pattern of lifestyle. Even if you are truly a king or leader, don’t let the kingship or leadership position override your sense of seasoning and logic.

The season preaches about the importance of selflessness and uprightness. Christ was no doubt selfless; that’s why He was deeply concerned over the welfare of mankind, hence the crucifixion. And as He remained on earth, He was thoroughly upright as regards the vow.

He took with the Creator. Inter alia, it’s a season of magnanimity and generosity coupled with genuineness. Jesus kindness enabled Him to generously give His life solely for mankind’s salvation. His love for the human race is undoubtedly unequalled, hence His arrival on earth.

On this premise, we are charged to comprehend that love conquers everything. With love, it would be senseless to nurture any form of grudge, revenge, bickering, or what have you. We must, therefore, live our lives by really loving each other in our various jurisdictions.

Above all, the Easter season teaches us the need to always remain faithful to God regardless of the circumstance we might be facing. Believing that he surrendered Himself to be crucified for the sake of our existence is indeed enough reason for us to continue trusting Him at all times.

If He could willingly do all these for our sake, what then stops us from giving up all our shortcomings towards embracing full salvation? So, as we celebrate, we’re charged to holistically reflect on the real essence of the celebration with a view to doing the needful as expected. Think about it!

